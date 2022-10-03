MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.96

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 184182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

