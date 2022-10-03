Morgan Stanley Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $373.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTAS. Barclays reduced their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas stock opened at $388.19 on Thursday. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.77. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

