Morgan Stanley Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $281.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $281.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.92.

Moody’s Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.84. 3,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.53. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $242.70 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Moody’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 332.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 314,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,723,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,992.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,302,000 after buying an additional 169,220 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

