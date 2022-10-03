Morgan Stanley Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Equal Weight

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SKFRY opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.