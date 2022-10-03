Momentum Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,434 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 267,367 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68.

