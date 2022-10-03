Momentum Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.54. 82,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

