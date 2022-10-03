Momentum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 341,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,626. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

