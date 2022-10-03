Momentum Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Momentum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 564,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,487,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 116,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,322. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.