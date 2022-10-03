Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Update

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHK traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 542,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,543. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

