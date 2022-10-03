Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Down 20.3% in September

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Modiv Price Performance
NYSE:MDV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 14,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. Modiv has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $89.99.
Modiv Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDV shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Colliers International Group started coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Featured Articles
