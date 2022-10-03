Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Down 20.3% in September

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Modiv Price Performance

NYSE:MDV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 14,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. Modiv has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $89.99.

Modiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modiv Inc. ( NYSE:MDV Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDV shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Colliers International Group started coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Articles

