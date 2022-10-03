Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,267 shares during the period. Model N accounts for approximately 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.54% of Model N worth $127,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Model N by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Model N by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Model N by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 46,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Price Performance

MODN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.14. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.62. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,245 shares of company stock valued at $482,504. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Model N Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.