MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $5.49

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.35. MINISO Group shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.77.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

