Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.3 %

MAA stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.66. 6,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average is $181.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $151.05 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 612,352 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.