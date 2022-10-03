MicroBitcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $102,508.98 and approximately $49.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015869 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002752 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 50,001,964,308 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.