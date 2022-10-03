Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micro Focus International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 378,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 75,840 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Stock Performance

Micro Focus International Company Profile

NYSE:MFGP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

(Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.