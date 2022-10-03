MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MFV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,590. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Special Value Trust (MFV)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.