MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 725.2% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 317,241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 329.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 164.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

CIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 79,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

