Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Set at C$76.00 by Scotiabank

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has been given a C$76.00 price objective by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.89.

MRU stock traded up C$2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$71.43. 170,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,985. Metro has a 52-week low of C$60.59 and a 52-week high of C$73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$70.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

