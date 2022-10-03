Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.17.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

