MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $108.33 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. MetaMUI has a market cap of $108.33 million and $85,654.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

