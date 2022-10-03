MetaHash Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $5.97 million and $28,523.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006139 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010764 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About #MetaHash
#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,699,286,429 coins and its circulating supply is 3,518,005,599 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.
