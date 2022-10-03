Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Update

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mercury General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.40. 477,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,030. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.52. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. Analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mercury General

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mercury General by 68.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 276,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Mercury General by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Mercury General by 16.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

