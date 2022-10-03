MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 2.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,577,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 164,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after acquiring an additional 102,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 163,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 98,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded up $38.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $866.19. 14,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,733. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 180.35 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,711.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $905.86 and a 200-day moving average of $889.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.