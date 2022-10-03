Meliora (MORA) Tops One Day Volume of $37,029.00

Meliora (MORA) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Meliora coin can now be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meliora has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. Meliora has a total market cap of $344,989.00 and $37,029.00 worth of Meliora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meliora alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meliora Profile

Meliora’s genesis date was February 26th, 2021. Meliora’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins. Meliora’s official website is meliora.finance. Meliora’s official Twitter account is @meliorafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meliora Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Meliora Utility Token (MORA) is a native utility token for the Maliora platform and itself has multiple forms of utility, essentially being the cornerstone of the present and future ecosystem. MORA is an ERC20 token and it has four main utilities which are passive income, fee discount, revenue-generating and governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meliora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meliora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meliora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meliora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meliora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.