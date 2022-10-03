Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.82. 17,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

