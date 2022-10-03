Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 112,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,395. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.85.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.