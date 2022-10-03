Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.30

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 110876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,352,000 after purchasing an additional 549,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,821 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

