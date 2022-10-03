McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.