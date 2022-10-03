McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $134.56 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average is $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

