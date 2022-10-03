McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $792,000 Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,494,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alkermes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 620,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALKS. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.