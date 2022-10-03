McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $44.06 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,059,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 20.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,431 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,059,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 739,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,948,000 after buying an additional 69,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,962,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.27 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.01 and a 12-month high of $100.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.