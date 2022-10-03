McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $126.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

