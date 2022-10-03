McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average of $250.20. The firm has a market cap of $173.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

