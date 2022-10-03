Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.93 on Monday, hitting $290.27. 30,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.79. The company has a market cap of $280.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

