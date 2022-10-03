Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.42. 3,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.67%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

