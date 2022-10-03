Marscoin Price Hits $0.0629 on Major Exchanges (MARS)

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Marscoin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Marscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marscoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $14,572.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marscoin alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005576 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Marscoin

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Marscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.