Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $4.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.71. 46,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.73 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

