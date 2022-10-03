Mark Bridgeman Buys 2,180 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 2,180 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,621.60 ($5,584.34).

UEM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 212 ($2.56). The company had a trading volume of 830,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 227.52 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £441.09 million and a P/E ratio of 639.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

