Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 260,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 104,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,575,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,864,000 after buying an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 116,523 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.15. 369,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,691. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

