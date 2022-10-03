Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.41

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.
Man Wah Stock Down 21.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.
About Man Wah
Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.
