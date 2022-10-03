Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,152 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

