Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 484.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,227. Magna International has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

