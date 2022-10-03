Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 9,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.70. 802,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,542. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

