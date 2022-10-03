LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.17. 42,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,407. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $95.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

