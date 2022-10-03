Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market cap of $110.16 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luxurious Pro Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00007079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 119.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010877 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013947 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144519 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.82 or 0.01798480 BTC.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Coin Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token was first traded on June 28th, 2021. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @lpntoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Luxurious Pro Network Token is lpntoken.io.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

