Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

