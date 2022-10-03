Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 4.2 %

LULU traded up $11.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

