Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lessened by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.04. 57,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

