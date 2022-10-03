Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,648 shares during the period. Livent comprises 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Livent worth $31,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Livent Stock Down 3.7 %

LTHM opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.80. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.