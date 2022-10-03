Libra Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 313,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81.

